Meet Mitt Romney's Mexican Family

Mitt Romney’s great-grandfather fled to Mexico from the U.S. to avoid arrest for polygamy in the late 1800s.



He set up a Mormon community with his five wives that prospered through farming and ranching.

When Romney’s father George was five years old, the family moved to the U.S. to escape the Mexican Revolution.

George Romney set roots in the U.S. becoming the governor of Michigan. But the rest of the Romneys chose to go back to Mexico.

Mitt’s siblings have visited their 40 second cousins in Colonia Juarez but the presidential hopeful has never reached out to them.

The Mexican Romneys are supportive of Mitt’s campaign but they do not appreciate his hardline against illegal immigrants.

Watch below the AP report and interviews with the Mexican Romneys.



