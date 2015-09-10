This rags-to-riches ballerina has become Under Armour's biggest star

Misty Copeland has become Under Armour’s breakout star.

The sportswear empire credits the 32-year-old Copeland with driving sales. Thanks to her influence, Under Armour is becoming a viable competitor to Lululemon and Nike.

“What separates us from the clutter is this blue-collar work ethic,” Adrienne Lofton, Under Armour’s vice president of global brand marketing, told Fast Company. “We’re an underdog brand. We work with athletes who most people wouldn’t or didn’t draft in the first round, or who they wouldn’t traditionally give a prima ballerina title to.”

Copeland falls in line with that ethos — and she’s much more than just a representative of the sportswear empire. Find out more about her.

