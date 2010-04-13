Meet Microsoft's Social Networking Phones, Kin One, Kin Two

Microsoft just took the wraps off its social networking phones, the Kin 1 and Kin 2.



The phones are made by Sharp, and will sold exclusively through Verizon. The phones go on sale in early May. No word on pricing, or exact availability, yet.

Microsoft’s Danger, which it acquired in 2008, did the software for the phones. The software is different from Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 7.

The phones will not support third party applications. They are designed for sharing photos, status updates, etc.

The Kin 1 looks like a little hockey puck, and the Kin 2 looks like a regular slider phone.

