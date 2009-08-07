How To Mock Your Boss And Keep Your Job At Microsoft

Lots of people — including my boss — think Google Docs are a joke, but it’s Microsoft Office Online that has the funny man.



His name is David Salaguinto and his day job is senior writer for Office Online. But for fun, David writes comic strip called Office OFFline. It’s a huge hit among Microsoft (MSFT) employees.

The cartoons are titled things like “An existential Outlook,” and they’re full of geeky punchlines on topics from online dating services to Chicken McNuggets.

In an interview with Microsoft’s recruiting blog Microspotting, David explained how he got into writing the cartoons:

It was almost a dare. In 2007, one of my coworkers sent out an article about using comics for instructional material. I thought it was kind of cool, and decided to make a little comic just for fun, and emailed it to a few folks. People laughed, so I made another one. Within a week I had like 30 people on the little distribution list who wanted to see the comic.

At that point, I realised that maybe people besides Microsofties might find it humorous, so I started posting the comics on MSDN.

When I first started doing it, we had these goals that we thought were outrageous — I was hoping to maybe get maybe a thousand views in a month. Nowadays I’m getting like a thousand a day, so it’s way exceeded the expectations.

Microspotting asked David if he’s ever gotten in trouble for one of his cartoons, which can sometimes bite at Microsoft management. He answered:

A lot of my comics are about jokes about bosses or about Microsoft or about our products, and you could maybe say it’s pushing the edge, but I’ve never had any feedback that I was going too far. There are a couple comics that if in hindsight I had to do over again I probably would, but I’ve never gotten in trouble. It’s kind of a testament to our management — they sort of trust me.

