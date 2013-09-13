Meet The 'Handsome' And 'Successful' 37-Year-Old Investor Running One Of The World's Hottest Hedge Funds

30-seven year-old activist investor Richard

TrainorMcGuire III (a.k.a. “Mick”) runs

“one of the country’s hottest hedge funds”, according to Reuters.

McGuire, who has been called a Bill Ackman “protégé”, is the founder and CEO of $US1.1 billion Marcato Capital Management.

So far this year, his fund is up 17.1% this year, reports Reuters Svea Herbst-Bayliss.

McGuire been in the financial news lately because he’s one of the big activist shareholders involved in Sotheby’s. Daniel Loeb and Nelson Peltz are the other big name fund managers who are top shareholders in the auction house.

Ackman, who is considered to be somewhat of a matchmaker, even called McGuire a “handsome and successful guy” at a conference earlier this year.

“Actually, really for the group, so Mick runs one of the few hedge funds that’s out in San Francisco and he tells me the only downside is apparently there are no women in San Francisco, so I thought I would make a little bit of an advertisement while he no longer needs to raise a lot of capital like some of the other start-up managers there are other needs that need to be fulfilled. And he’s quite a handsome and successful guy. I wanted to point that out,” Ackman told the audience at the Harbor Investment Conference in February after McGuire finished up his presentation.

At such a young age, McGuire has quite a lot of accomplishments under his belt.

McGuire’s Marcato Capital was named the U.S. equity hedge fund of the year by Absolute Return Alpha. Institutional Investor named him the emerging fund manager of the year.

McGuire started his hedge fund in 2010 with financial backing from Blackstone. He previously worked as a partner at Pershing Square. He was with Pershing from 2005 until January 2009. Be fore that, he held various roles at JH Whitney & Co. and Stonington Partners.

Marcato also has experience in the corporate boardroom. When he was only 32, he served as a director for Borders. Eventually, he became the youngest ever non-executive chairman of the bookseller.

McGuire is a native of Columbia, Missouri. His father Rick is the head track & field coach for University of Missouri. His mother Jane is a retired Spanish and French high school teacher. His sister Wendy is a lawyer.

He graduated with a degree in economics from Princeton. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

