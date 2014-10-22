Meet Millionaire Michelle Phan, The Internet's Favourite Beauty Stylist With Over 1 Billion Video Views

Michelle Phan is YouTube’s sweetheart.
Her videos; friendly, relatable, hair, makeup, and general beauty tutorials have earned her millions of subscribers, hundreds of millions of views on her channel’s videos, as well as a heap of money from ad revenue.
Along with video game vlogger Pewdiepie and fellow beauty stylist Bethany Mota, Phan is one of the most recognisable YouTube celebrities, and has one of the strongest brands out there.
So how did Michelle, who made this 'natural makeup tutorial' in 2007, go from being a regular vlogger...
Michelle loved to draw, and discovered anime communities in the Xanga platform, where she went by the name 'RiceBunny.'
'The online communities back then were very positive,' Phan says of her Xanga experience. 'No bullying, no nasty comments.'
After Michelle posted her first video in 2007, she noticed girls were requesting more videos from her.
