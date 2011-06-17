Meet Michele Bachmann's First Dude

Michelle Bachmann with husband, Marcus Bachmann.

Photo: AP Images

Michele Bachmann’s growing 2012 buzz won’t just put her positions under a microscope—her husband, Marcus, a Christian counselor, believes in a “homosexual agenda” and has referred to gays as “barbarians.” David Graham reports. Plenty of politicians refer to their spouses as true partners, important counselors, and advisers on the campaign trail and in office. But Marcus Bachmann is all that and more for Rep. Michele Bachmann. He shares his wife’s religious path, political conversion, and unorthodox views, and he’s reputed to be one of her few close advisers.



