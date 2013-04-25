Meet Matt Harvey, The Mets Phenom Who's Going To Be New York City's Next Baseball Superstar

In his last start, 24-year-old Matt Harvey out-dueled Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals, striking out seven and allowed just one run in seven innings.



In the last month, Harvey has single-handedly brought hope back to a Mets franchise that has been treading water on the field and sinking off of it.

For the first time since CitiField opened, the Mets are once again a must-see team. And once every five days, Harvey’s starts are must-see events.

The Mets are a franchise rich in pitching history with Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden, and Johan Santana, among others.

If everything goes right, we will be able to add Matt Harvey to that list.

