Meet Matt Harvey, The Mets Phenom Who's Going To Be New York City's Next Baseball Superstar

Cork Gaines
matt harvey new york mets pitcher

In his last start, 24-year-old Matt Harvey out-dueled Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals, striking out seven and allowed just one run in seven innings.

In the last month, Harvey has single-handedly brought hope back to a Mets franchise that has been treading water on the field and sinking off of it.

For the first time since CitiField opened, the Mets are once again a must-see team. And once every five days, Harvey’s starts are must-see events.

The Mets are a franchise rich in pitching history with Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden, and Johan Santana, among others.

If everything goes right, we will be able to add Matt Harvey to that list.

The Mets took Harvey 7th overall in the 2010 Draft, and give him a $2.5 million bonus. But they weren't the first team to have a shot at him...

Like most MLB stars, he was drafted out of high in school in 2007 by the Angels.

But he chose to go to college instead of the pros. Harvey pitched at the University of North Carolina for three seasons before re-entering the Draft.

Even though it only took him two years to make his way to the majors, he was still ranked just 54th in Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects list last year

His best pitch is clearly his fastball, which can reach 99 mph.

via Fangraphs.com

In addition to the pure speed, it also has some nasty movement.

via Fangraphs.com

He also throws a changeup, curve, and slider. When his slider is on, it is as nasty as they come.

via Fangraphs.com

He is no wimp. He recently refused to wear a jacket after he hit a single and was on the bases.

Quote via Anthony DiComo

He also has brought a new attitude to Queens this year.

quote via NYPost.com

He is not eligible for the Rookie of the Year award because he pitched more than 50 innings last year (59.0 to be exact). But he'd be the frontrunner.

He is represented by Scott Boras, which means the Mets will have to open the vault if they want to sign Harvey to a long-term deal.

But the Mets don't have to worry about that right now. They can just enjoy having a rising star for the first time in years.

