Meet Libby Leffler, Sheryl Sandberg's Former Invisible Right Hand Who's Moved On To Greater Things

Behind every well-known powerful man or woman is a shadow operative making sure everything runs smoothly.For Mark Zuckerberg, it’s Anikka Fragodt, his executive assistant that’s been around for most of Facebook’s lifetime.



But for Sheryl Sandberg, it was Libby Leffler, now strategic partner manager at Facebook. She served as a “business lead” to Sandberg for almost three years.

Leffler is an “extremely smart” business executive who will probably be CEO of her own company one day, a person close to her told us.

But until she changed positions, she served as Sandberg’s invisible hand, ensuring Sandberg could continue running Facebook’s business operations without a hitch.

Leffler was a more than competent business envoy to her boss Sandberg. She’s “stellar,” “delightful,” and “extremely smart, and can turn around a 17-page briefing document, complete with charts and tables, in a half-hour.”

(For those of you not in business, that’s a very tough assignment, which just shows how much of a badass Leffler is.)

Before Facebook, Leffler worked as a “strategist” at Google in the group Sandberg ran there, Online Sales and Operations. She’s a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley’s business school.

She joined Facebook in September 2008, about six months after Sandberg left Google to work at Facebook, as a “business lead” to Sandberg.

She first didn’t take the job offered to her at Facebook, but later told her recruiter she made a big mistake and still wanted the job, she said at a DLDwomen conference in last year. A half-hour later, her recruiter called her back and said they still wanted to hire her.

She told the story when she was invited to the DLDwomen conference to speak about women becoming more prominent as business leaders—particularly at tech companies. (We’ve embedded the video below.)

She now works with public figures and other institutions to partner with Facebook around high-impact integrations, with a specific focus on nonprofits as a strategic partner manager, a source close to Facebook said.

