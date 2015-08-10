A teen mum who barely spoke English when she was discovered is the new face of Victoria's Secret

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
This April, Victoria’s Secret announced its latest lineup of supermodel “angels.”
These women would be designated to be the faces and bodies of the world-famous lingerie company.
One of these women is Lais Ribeiro, a Brazilian stunner who has been strutting the runway for several years.
But now that she’s been deemed an “angel” by Victoria’s Secret, it’s likely that she’ll go from a recognizable face to a household name.
Ribeiro was born in Brazil.
According to The Daily Mail, she barely spoke English when she first started modeling.
When she was just 18, she gave birth to her son, Alexandre. Now he’s pretty grown up. She posts Instagram photos of him frequently.
His name is tattooed on the back of her neck.
She was discovered at a competition in Brazil.
She then moved to New York to pursue modeling, and she made her big runway debut at the fall 2010 Rag & Bone show.
However, she’s still managed to have an explosive career in Brazil. She was the most booked model during Brazil’s summer 2011 Sao Paulo Fashion Week, notes Mashable.
According to Mashable, Ribeiro was supposed to make her big debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2012 — but she sprained her ankle.
In 2013, however, she did get to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret. Here she is backstage at the iconic runway show.
And, of course, she stunned on the runway.
She appeared in the outrageous 2014 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, as well.
She took a requisite backstage selfie, too.
She has appeared on international magazine covers, such as Elle Italy.
Her résumé is impressive — she’s walked the runway for many major designers, such as Ralph Lauren, Elie Saab, Diane von Furstenberg, Oscar de la Renta, and more.
She was psyched when she landed the gig as an Angel this past April. “Anything I’ll say will completely downplay how incredibly excited and honored I am to be representing this iconic brand,” she said to Us Weekly.
When she landed the dream gig, she wrote on Instagram that her dreams had come true.
But when she’s not busy being a supermodel, she’s busy spending time with her son.
It’s clear from her Instagram that they spend a lot of quality time together.
In fact, she joked to Us Weekly that, “I also have a 7-year-old son, and keeping up with him is a workout!”
However, she works out a lot to stay in tip-top shape as an Angel. “I am constantly changing my exercise routines. It can be anything from boxing to yoga,” she said to Us Weekly.
In her downtime, she also spends time with her boyfriend.
She’s a family person, too. Here’s a family photo with her mother and her son that she posted on Instagram on Mother’s Day in 2014.
She’s pretty normal, though. Her Instagram shows her playing the popular and hilariously crass game Cards Against Humanity.
Judging by her Instagram, she likes to have a good time, like any girl in her 20s.
She participated in her friend’s wedding in June.
She also told Us Weekly that she looks up to two other very successful Brazilian models — both of whom have also worked for Victoria’s Secret: Gisele Bundchen and Adriana Lima.
For now, she’s grateful for the career she has. “VS has supported me from the beginning. They have instilled confidence, hope, and a strong business sense,” she said to Us Weekly. “When you work this closely with a brand you get a chance to understand a completely different side of the business; it’s inspired me to look at my opportunity differently.”
