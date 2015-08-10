A teen mum who barely spoke English when she was discovered is the new face of Victoria's Secret

This April, Victoria’s Secret announced its latest lineup of supermodel “angels.”

These women would be designated to be the faces and bodies of the world-famous lingerie company.

One of these women is Lais Ribeiro, a Brazilian stunner who has been strutting the runway for several years.

But now that she’s been deemed an “angel” by Victoria’s Secret, it’s likely that she’ll go from a recognizable face to a household name.

Ribeiro was born in Brazil.

#tbt First test in Nyc #2009 #longhair #babeme #womenmgmt A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Mar 27, 2014 at 3:09pm PDT





According to The Daily Mail, she barely spoke English when she first started modeling.

#Repost @ingefonteyne ・・・ Whatever #__________ A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jul 13, 2015 at 1:14pm PDT



When she was just 18, she gave birth to her son, Alexandre. Now he’s pretty grown up. She posts Instagram photos of him frequently.

#CoolBoy #Alexandre A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 7, 2015 at 11:57am PDT

His name is tattooed on the back of her neck.

Saudades!! Ja perto de ir pra casa!!! #família #alexandre #filho #amigos A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 3, 2013 at 8:51am PST

She was discovered at a competition in Brazil.

Nyc Brasiiillll A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 2, 2014 at 2:55pm PDT

She then moved to New York to pursue modeling, and she made her big runway debut at the fall 2010 Rag & Bone show.

#AngelsOnGMA @victoriassecret #OnlyAtVS #TheNewestAngels A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jul 28, 2015 at 4:43am PDT

However, she’s still managed to have an explosive career in Brazil. She was the most booked model during Brazil’s summer 2011 Sao Paulo Fashion Week, notes Mashable.

Ok last one @sunaharamalibu necklace @ingefonteyne @aligirllll @miche_leung @victoriassecret @mariel_barrera A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 18, 2015 at 10:31am PDT

According to Mashable, Ribeiro was supposed to make her big debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2012 — but she sprained her ankle.

Behind the scenes with @Vic toriassecret #super excited A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 13, 2013 at 10:28am PST

In 2013, however, she did get to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret. Here she is backstage at the iconic runway show.

@victoriassecret A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 13, 2013 at 4:49pm PST

And, of course, she stunned on the runway.

She appeared in the outrageous 2014 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, as well.

She took a requisite backstage selfie, too.

#VSFashionShow A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 2, 2014 at 9:40am PST

She has appeared on international magazine covers, such as Elle Italy.

Her résumé is impressive — she’s walked the runway for many major designers, such as Ralph Lauren, Elie Saab, Diane von Furstenberg, Oscar de la Renta, and more.

@philipppleinofficial/a> A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Feb 25, 2014 at 9:09am PST

She was psyched when she landed the gig as an Angel this past April. “Anything I’ll say will completely downplay how incredibly excited and honored I am to be representing this iconic brand,” she said to Us Weekly.

So happy to be part of the #vsfashionshow this year and have the opportunity to walk with those beautiful girls! Fav one @adrianalima @victoriassecret #thankful A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 10, 2013 at 8:05pm PST

When she landed the dream gig, she wrote on Instagram that her dreams had come true.

Today my Dreams have Come True !! Officially a @victoriassecret Angel !! I am honored and excited for the future with my VS Family! A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 28, 2015 at 11:34am PDT





But when she’s not busy being a supermodel, she’s busy spending time with her son.

home A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 10, 2015 at 9:13am PDT

It’s clear from her Instagram that they spend a lot of quality time together.

#puzzle #Alexandre #Quebracabeça #familytime A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 25, 2015 at 5:02pm PDT

In fact, she joked to Us Weekly that, “I also have a 7-year-old son, and keeping up with him is a workout!”

Amor maior! @marianacoldebella a fotografa A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Mar 8, 2014 at 9:41am PST

However, she works out a lot to stay in tip-top shape as an Angel. “I am constantly changing my exercise routines. It can be anything from boxing to yoga,” she said to Us Weekly.

One more day of spinning with my bestie @lays_s #TrainingLikeAnAngel #TeamVS #GoHardOrGoHome A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jul 9, 2015 at 5:42pm PDT

In her downtime, she also spends time with her boyfriend.

#NoFilter #RioParnaíba #Piauí ProcissãoDeSaoPedro #Brasil A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jun 29, 2015 at 2:25pm PDT

She’s a family person, too. Here’s a family photo with her mother and her son that she posted on Instagram on Mother’s Day in 2014.

Happy Mother's Day!!! #family #mom #son #love A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 11, 2014 at 2:18pm PDT

She’s pretty normal, though. Her Instagram shows her playing the popular and hilariously crass game Cards Against Humanity.

A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 4, 2015 at 2:13pm PDT

Judging by her Instagram, she likes to have a good time, like any girl in her 20s.

Take the #BombshellsDay to enjoy it with your close friends #Karaoke #MarisaMonte @lays_s @bara_holotova @gabriele_tre @thamika_m @fontainetraore #HappyBombshellsDay A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 2, 2015 at 1:44pm PDT

She participated in her friend’s wedding in June.

#Repost @realarlenissosa ・・・ So happy to be able to share the best day of my life with my girls!! @jenellephillip @laisribeiro @hanamayeda @tonigarrn @realanaismali my love, you should of not hide from this but of course you went to enjoy the cocktail hour I love you girls A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jun 23, 2015 at 5:23am PDT

She also told Us Weekly that she looks up to two other very successful Brazilian models — both of whom have also worked for Victoria’s Secret: Gisele Bundchen and Adriana Lima.

@lacesandhair A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 13, 2015 at 2:23pm PDT

For now, she’s grateful for the career she has. “VS has supported me from the beginning. They have instilled confidence, hope, and a strong business sense,” she said to Us Weekly. “When you work this closely with a brand you get a chance to understand a completely different side of the business; it’s inspired me to look at my opportunity differently.”

Got home today and I had a surprise from my amazing family @victoriassecret thanks a lot!! @ed_razek A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jan 16, 2014 at 8:30am PST

