Meet The Young Sisters Behind A Hot New Jewelry Design House In New York

Nicole (L) and Kim (R) Carosella are Brooklyn-based jewelry designers.

Photo: Courtesy of Sorellina

Kim and Nicole Carosella are New York natives and the sister design duo behind the jewelry design house Sorellina, which they founded in early 2011.Nicole–the elder sister–attended USC to study fine arts. Her love of jewelry design could not be denied however, and she eventually ended up at FIT in New York City.



Kim’s story started at Tulane University, where after graduation, she relocated to Florence, Italy–the art history mecca.

Born and raised on the north shore of Long Island, the pair are now Brooklyn-based with their two (adorable!) dogs.

In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Kim and Nicole emphasised their “quality over quantity” mantra–one that was taught to them by their parents at a very young age.

Kim explained, “It has always bothered me that products these days are so disposable. As such, one of my ultimate goals was to create something that would last for generations. By combining precious materials with American craftsmanship, we hope that our Sorellina pieces will become family heirlooms.”

And for aspiring designers out there, Nicole had this piece of advice. “Designs are organic–they can grow and evolve. Sometimes the best pieces come from mistakes or accidents. Allow that. Don’t be married to an idea or to a piece. Be open to letting it take on a life of its own.”

The sisters recently agreed to carry around a camera and tell us, in their own words, what a day in their lives is like.

