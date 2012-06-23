Meet The Young Sisters Behind A Hot New Jewelry Design House In New York

Photo: Courtesy of Sorellina
Kim and Nicole Carosella are New York natives and the sister design duo behind the jewelry design house Sorellina, which they founded in early 2011.Nicole–the elder sister–attended USC to study fine arts. Her love of jewelry design could not be denied however, and she eventually ended up at FIT in New York City.
Kim’s story started at Tulane University, where after graduation, she relocated to Florence, Italy–the art history mecca.
Born and raised on the north shore of Long Island, the pair are now Brooklyn-based with their two (adorable!) dogs.
In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Kim and Nicole emphasised their “quality over quantity” mantra–one that was taught to them by their parents at a very young age.
Kim explained, “It has always bothered me that products these days are so disposable. As such, one of my ultimate goals was to create something that would last for generations. By combining precious materials with American craftsmanship, we hope that our Sorellina pieces will become family heirlooms.”
And for aspiring designers out there, Nicole had this piece of advice. “Designs are organic–they can grow and evolve. Sometimes the best pieces come from mistakes or accidents. Allow that. Don’t be married to an idea or to a piece. Be open to letting it take on a life of its own.”
The sisters recently agreed to carry around a camera and tell us, in their own words, what a day in their lives is like.
Kim likes to start her day gardening. One of the plants on her balcony is a blueberry tree that she planted in honour of her dog, Blu.
And this is Kim's favourite piece, the Axl Marquise Earrings. It was inspired by her engagement ring and was the first piece we designed for Sorellina.
We've been working together since we were 12 years old and have always had the same roles. Kim oversees all operations and Nicole designs the jewelry.
Here's Nicole checking up on our jeweler. All our designs are made here in the USA and every design we make are bespoke custom-made luxury designs.
Here's Nicole reviewing some of the designs. Many of our pieces were inspired by completely random things–a twig or a skyscraper. She constantly daydreams and is inspired by so many things she sees in passing.
Now we're choosing some of the stones for our upcoming collection. We use raw sapphires, vintage diamonds (pre-1940s) and other old cut stones that were mined. We're very proud that we're environmentally conscious and promote sustainability.
Then Kim heads back to the office to work on business logistics. Kim advises all designers to have a concrete vision of what you're trying to create. We started with a targeted business plan to help define Sorellina's concept and aesthetic.
This is another one of our favourites, the Hail Storm Fiore Ring. It shows off our aesthetic: a mixture of everything! Masculine-feminine, modern-vintage, and form-function.
Later Nicole heads to an art gallery to contemplate her friend's art work. She often finds inspiration from other beautiful pieces, like this bright painting.
As the day winds down, Nicole takes a quick trip to the High Line. It's a hidden gem in the city and helps inspire Nicole's creativity.
