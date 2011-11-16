Meet Kate Moss' 13-Year-Old Sister Who Is Following In Her Footsteps

When Kate Moss wed Jamie Hince in Gloucestershire in early July, she arrived in a silver Rolls-Royce, glittered in a John Galliano dress, and smiled for pictures by Mario Testino. During the ceremony, she was surrounded by 15 towheaded flower girls, each in a white eyelet dress and flower crown. But one stood out from the rest: Charlotte, Kate’s 13-year-old sister, who stood quietly in the back row, towering over the other girls.



Now it’s her moment. Known as “Lottie” to her family, the teenager has just completed her first photo shoot, called a “test shoot,” organised by Storm, the British modelling agency that discovered her older sister at 14 as she strolled through John F. Kennedy airport. When the photos hit the Internet late last week, the blogosphere exploded with excitement.

She has her older sister’s wide-set eyes, high cheekbones, porcelain skin, and slender nose. In the black-and-white photos, shot by frequent Vogue contributor Andrea Carter-Bowman, the 13-year-old sits on a wooden stool in a series of outfits: short-shorts, platform heels, leather pants, and a pair of studded go-go boots. Though the photos are far from sexual, Lottie wears thick mascara as she flashes the camera a come-hither stare.

