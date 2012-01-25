Meet Kate Beckinsale, The Leather-Clad Vampire Who Rules The Movie Business

Photo: Sony Pictures

This weekend, with a $25 million box office take, Kate Beckinsale proved once again that she’s one of the few female stars who can open a movie franchise. “Underworld Awakening” is the fourth movie in the saga of Beckinsale’s leather-clad Selene character, which has grossed $337 million worldwide.Until the first “Underworld” movie in 2003, however, Beckinsale’s career was a modest one. You may have seen her with John Cusack in “Serendipity,” but did you remember her in “Laurel Canyon,” “The Golden Bowl,” or the infamous straight-to-video fiasco “Tiptoes”?



There’s more to the mother of 11-year-old Lily Mo and wife of director Len Wiseman than looking good while fighting werewolves.



Beckinsale studied at Oxford, hates exercise—despite her well-toned physique—and allegedly shuns cosmetic surgery.



Sure, she’s famous for “Pearl Harbor” and the “Underworld” series, but those blockbuster roles only came after her performances in smaller movies, such as the British multi-cast starrer “Much Ado About Nothing,” and the indie films “The Last Days of Disco” and “Snow Angels.”

With “Underworld: Awakening” and “Contraband” out this weekend, both of which are already making waves at the box office, here’s why Beckinsale can’t be stopped.

