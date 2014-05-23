Hear John Sculley At IGNITION

SAL VEDER/AP/dapd Jobs, Sculley, and Wozniak in the early days of Apple.

It’s Silicon Valley’s all-time favourite recruiting line: “Do you want to sell sugared water for the rest of your life?” Apple founder Steve Jobs famously sneered at Pepsi marketing czar John Sculley. “Or do you want to come with me and change the world?“

The king of Cupertino is gone, but the smooth East Coast transplant who steered Macs from cult item to cultural icon is alive, well, and — yes — still up for changing the world. Sculley put in a decade as Apple CEO, rising to the Valley’s highest-paid executive, before board wars did him in. Since then, as a partner at Rho Ventures and private investor, he’s put bets on everything from MetroPCS, Buy.com, and Zeta Interactive to — world-changing! — wearables, big data, and hyper-connected healthcare.

