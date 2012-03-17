IRISH FOG: 9 Myths About Whiskey Mogul John Jameson

Jameson Whiskey is the best selling Irish whiskey in the world, and the brand has been in that position since about 1805, according to Frommer’s 500 Places for Food & Wine Lovers.



The company has a long history of print advertising, but it was only in 2009 that Jameson first started advertising on television.

Click here to learn the truth behind 9 John Jameson myths >>

TBWA New York, Jameson’s ad agency, developed a campaign called “Tall Tales” that put the founder of the company right at the centre of it all. Every bottle of whiskey has the Jameson family motto “Sine Metu” on it. The phrase means “Without Fear”, and has served as inspiration for Jameson’s heroic actions in Jameson’s TV campaign, which includes “The Lost Barrel”, “The Great Fire”, “Hurricane”, and “The Hawk of Achill.”

The John Jameson of these commercials is a man who will go to great lengths for his whiskey and is much loved by the people of Dublin. TBWA has taken some liberties with Jameson’s life, mixing truth with a little bit of fiction.

“We always tell our clients we’re much more interested in truth than in accuracy,” said David Altschul, an expert in brand storytelling, in a New York Times article. And it seems “there’s something in the notion of Irish whiskey” that supports this campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.