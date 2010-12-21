Meet Joe Webb: The Guy Starting In Place Of Brett Favre

Photo: AP Images

The Vikings will start rookie quarterback Joe Webb when they “host” the Bears on Monday Night Football tonight.They never envisioned the sixth-round pick would start at quarterback for them this season – and not just because of Brett Favre’s ironman streak.



Webb, an athletic quarterback who twice rushed for more than 1,000 yards at Alabama-Birmingham, was actually drafted to play wide receiver. But then-coach Brad Childress was so impressed with Webb’s arm strength when he casually tossed around some balls at practice that he abandoned his plan to play him at wide receiver.

Before taking some snaps in place of the injured Tarvaris Jackson against the Giants last week, Webb’s only NFL touch came during a kickoff return. Now that Jackson’s out for the season, Webb will get a shot. Like the Redskins, the Vikings are in a position (i.e. eliminated from playoff contention) to use the last few weeks of their season to evaluate their quarterback depth.

There’s at least one reason to be hopeful for Webb. He was selected 199th overall in 2010. Peter King notes that 10 years earlier, New England drafted Tom Brady in the same spot.

Bookmark the Sports Page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.