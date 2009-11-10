Meet Joe Cada, Age 21, The $8.5 Million Dollar Kid

Good morning. While you were sleeping, this kid, Joe Cada, just pocketed $8.5 million by winning the Main Event at the World Series of Poker.



He’s only 21. Jealous?

The online poker pro from Western Michigan beat out a logger from Maryland.

Here’s a crucial hand, as described by the PokerStarsBlog:

Cada raises to three million and Moon calls for a flop of T♣5♦9♥. Check, check. The turn is T♦ and Cada bets three million, which brings out the patented Darvin Moon overbet. It really is an overbet too, he announces that he’s all in, which of course covers Cada’s stack. Cada goes into the tank and is told that it’ll cost his entire stack of 48,150,000 to call. But call he does, and he’s ahead. Cada has J♥9♦ and he’s going to have to fade seven outs as Moon shows 7♠8♠. The river is neither a six nor a jack and Cada’s fans go wild. He now has 108 million and has regained the chip lead.

And here’s the final hand:

Cada raised pre-flop to three million. So far so normal. Moon made it eight million. So far so normal. Cada now shoved all in. So far, not so normal. Moon called. Wow, wow, wow. This pot would almost certainly decide where the bracelet went.

Cada showed 9♦9♣. Moon showed J♦Q♦.

They were flipping for it, and after much delay, the board came: 8♣2♣7♠ … K♥ … 7♣.

Anyway, if you’re a financial advisor out there, we recommend trying to find his phone number today. He’s literally got millions in cash to put somewhere.

