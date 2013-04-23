Meet Corinne Bishop: Jamie Foxx's Social Media Savvy 19-Year-Old Daughter

Jamie Foxx introduced his 19-year-old daughter Corrine Bishop to the world at this year’s MTV Movie Awards.
While accepting the show’s popcorn trophy, the “Django Unchained” actor took the opportunity to showcase his single, attractive daughter to the audience much to her dismay.
And from there, her name exploded on social media sites Twitter and Tumblr.
“You know I have to put her in the spotlight, that’s what daddies do,” Foxx told MTV News’ Josh Horowitz later backstage. “I’m just so happy to have her here. I’ll catch a little bit of it later.”
This wasn’t Bishop’s first time at an awards’ ceremony. She’s quite the red carpet veteran, appearing alongside her famous dad at events since 2005.
She’s a voracious Twitter fiend often posting pictures with her famous dad, run-ins with celebrities, but mostly of just being a normal teenager enjoying college life at the University of Southern California.
Corinne Bishop was born in 1994 out of wedlock to Foxx and an unspecified woman who has never been identified publicly.
2010: The following year, she became a cheerleader at Sierra Canyon High School, a private school in Chatsworth, California.
'Cheerleading is the only sport I've been passionate about,
Like most teenagers, she's extremely active on social media posting to Twitter a few times per day. She currently has more than 16,000 followers.
She'll post about everything from school life and intimate photos with her father to movies and TV shows she's into ...
Still, she finds time to attend awards ceremonies with her famous dad. Here she is this year at the 44th NAACP Awards where Foxx took home Entertainer of the Year.
2013: Just recently, Foxx shared his daughter changed her last name to Bishop, his original last name.
