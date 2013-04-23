Meet Corinne Bishop: Jamie Foxx's Social Media Savvy 19-Year-Old Daughter

Kirsten Acuna
corinne bishop jamie foxx oscars 2013Corinne Bishop accompanied her famous father, Jamie Foxx, to this year’s Oscars.

Jamie Foxx introduced his 19-year-old daughter Corrine Bishop to the world at this year’s MTV Movie Awards.

While accepting the show’s popcorn trophy, the “Django Unchained” actor took the opportunity to showcase his single, attractive daughter to the audience much to her dismay.

And from there, her name exploded on social media sites Twitter and Tumblr.

“You know I have to put her in the spotlight, that’s what daddies do,” Foxx told MTV News’ Josh Horowitz later backstage. “I’m just so happy to have her here. I’ll catch a little bit of it later.”

This wasn’t Bishop’s first time at an awards’ ceremony. She’s quite the red carpet veteran, appearing alongside her famous dad at events since 2005.

She’s a voracious Twitter fiend often posting pictures with her famous dad, run-ins with celebrities, but mostly of just being a normal teenager enjoying college life at the University of Southern California.

Corinne Bishop was born in 1994 out of wedlock to Foxx and an unspecified woman who has never been identified publicly.

(Source: Twitter, Contact Music)

2005: Corinne's first time in the spotlight was with her father at the 77th Academy Awards.

... the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in 2007 ...

... and the Black and White Gala for Barack Obama in 2008.

2009: In high school, Corinne tagged along to the 51st Annual Grammy Awards.

2010: The following year, she became a cheerleader at Sierra Canyon High School, a private school in Chatsworth, California.

'Cheerleading is the only sport I've been passionate about,

2011: She was recognised on the cover of teen magazine American Cheerleader.

She now attends USC ...

(Source: Twitter)

... where she also cheers ...

(Source: Twitter)

... and is a hopeful PR major.

She's also a sorority girl.

(Source: Twitter)

Like most teenagers, she's extremely active on social media posting to Twitter a few times per day. She currently has more than 16,000 followers.

She'll post about everything from school life and intimate photos with her father to movies and TV shows she's into ...

... along with her love of video games.

She also has a very active Tumblr feed.

Still, she finds time to attend awards ceremonies with her famous dad. Here she is this year at the 44th NAACP Awards where Foxx took home Entertainer of the Year.

... and heads to after parties with the stars ...

2013: Just recently, Foxx shared his daughter changed her last name to Bishop, his original last name.

(Source: MTV)

Now, that you know all about Corinne, get caught up with the music festival that took place in her backyard ...

