Meet Corinne Bishop: Jamie Foxx's Social Media Savvy 19-Year-Old Daughter

Corinne Bishop accompanied her famous father, Jamie Foxx, to this year’s Oscars.

Jamie Foxx introduced his 19-year-old daughter Corrine Bishop to the world at this year’s MTV Movie Awards.



While accepting the show’s popcorn trophy, the “Django Unchained” actor took the opportunity to showcase his single, attractive daughter to the audience much to her dismay.

And from there, her name exploded on social media sites Twitter and Tumblr.

“You know I have to put her in the spotlight, that’s what daddies do,” Foxx told MTV News’ Josh Horowitz later backstage. “I’m just so happy to have her here. I’ll catch a little bit of it later.”

This wasn’t Bishop’s first time at an awards’ ceremony. She’s quite the red carpet veteran, appearing alongside her famous dad at events since 2005.

She’s a voracious Twitter fiend often posting pictures with her famous dad, run-ins with celebrities, but mostly of just being a normal teenager enjoying college life at the University of Southern California.

