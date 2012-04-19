Meet The Iranian Musician Who Hammered Out Facebook's $1 Billion Instagram Deal In Zuckerberg's Living Room

Photo: YouTube

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pretty much handled his company’s $1 billion acquisition of Instagram all by himself, according to tick tock story from the WSJ.He called Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom on a Thursday and signed the deal, in his living room, on Sunday.



The report does give credit to one other Facebook exec for finishing the deal so fast, however: director of corporate development Amin Zoufonoun, who hammered out the merger’s details during a 12 hour meeting Sunday night.

Zoufonoun has only been at Facebook for just more than a year, having joined from Google in March 2011.

At Google, Zoufonoun did what he does for Facebook now: close deals. According to his LInkedIn profile, he played a big role in closing Google’s acquisitions of On2, Grandcentral, Metaweb, Widevine, Feedburner, and Simplify Media.

Impressively for a non-engineer, Zoufonoun listed as the “inventor” for several of Google’s patents. Maybe it helps that before Google, Zoufonoun was an IP lawyer for a firm called ArrayComm LLC. Unlike many Ivy League/Stanford Googlers, Zoufonoun went to Santa Clara University for undergrad and law school.

Zoufonoun’s family is from Tehran, Iran. His family left the country when his brother, Omid, was two.

Both Omid and Amin are musicians following in the footsteps of their (relatively) famous father, Ostad Mahmoud Zoufonoun. Omid has made a profession out of it. Amin has obviously not. The whole gang is big on YouTube.

Here is a song Ostad wrote on the occasion of Amin’s birth:

Here is Amin (far left) playing with his father and uncle:

And this is Amin on a panel, talking about the “the good, the bad, and the ugly of the acquisition process”:

