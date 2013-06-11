Everything You Need To Know About Superman's Henry Cavill: The Unluckiest Man In Hollywood

When “Man of Steel” comes to theatres Friday, he’ll be played by British actor Henry Cavill.



Most people probably know Cavill from his time on Showtime’s “The Tudors.”

However, if you’re not familiar with the British hunk, he actually fell short of a bunch of huge roles including two that Robert Pattinson landed.

When he flies onto the big screen, it also won’t be the actor’s first go around as Superman. He narrowly missed out on titular role in 2005’s “Superman Returns.”

Cavill narrowly missed out on so many potentially-huge roles that Empire magazine once named him the unluckiest man in Hollywood in their December 2005 issue.

