Everything You Need To Know About Superman's Henry Cavill: The Unluckiest Man In Hollywood

When “Man of Steel” comes to theatres Friday, he’ll be played by British actor Henry Cavill.
Most people probably know Cavill from his time on Showtime’s “The Tudors.”
However, if you’re not familiar with the British hunk, he actually fell short of a bunch of huge roles including two that Robert Pattinson landed.
When he flies onto the big screen, it also won’t be the actor’s first go around as Superman. He narrowly missed out on titular role in 2005’s “Superman Returns.”
Cavill narrowly missed out on so many potentially-huge roles that Empire magazine once named him the unluckiest man in Hollywood in their December 2005 issue.
Cavill is one of five children. His mother and father were a secretary and stockbroker respectively. Here he is with his girlfriend and father GREAT British Film Reception in February.
Cavill's one brother, Niki Cavill is a Royal Marine who has toured in Afghanistan twice.
(Source: The Tonight Show/Evening Standard/Mirror)
Cavill was considered too old to play a 17-year-old teen.
Meyer has said the following about Cavill as the 'perfect' Edward before deciding he was too old.
'The only actor I've ever seen who I think could come close to pulling off Edward Cullen is Henry Cavill. Henry was Albert, the young son in 'The Count of Monte Cristo.' Can you see it? I know I can!'
Director McG ('Supernatural') dropped out of the Warner Bros. project. When Bryan Singer later joined he scrapped both J.J. Abrams script and Cavill along with it.
Cavill explains what happened in an interview for 'Man of Steel.'
'It was a very long process: lots of auditions, a screen test, lots of walking around concept art, just discussing things,' said Cavill. 'And then the movie just didn't happen. And, so, I didn't happen with that movie.'
(Source: 'Tales from Development Hell: The Greatest Movies Never Made')
'Casino Royale' director Martin Campbell told The Express that Daniel Craig's role in 'Layer Cake' convinced them he was the man for the job.
'None of us making the casting decision were 100% sure. I needed a couple of days to think about it. Over that weekend I saw Daniel's film Layer Cake and he showed such terrific charm in that that it convinced me he should get the part.'
Cavill recently expressed interest to IGN about playing Bond in the future if the role ever opened up again.
Previous Superman Brandon Routh also expressed interest in reprising his role as the 'man of steel.'
(Source: Deadline)
He's kind of perfect for the role of Superman (or even Captain America). Cavill has said he would have joined the army if he wasn't an actor.
Cavill revealed in a Showtime interview he would have joined the armed forces since he has older brothers who were in the army.
'I've got brothers in the forces,' said Cavill. 'My father enlisted into the Navy as well. It was always a kind of thing of mine. I grew up with lots of ... that kind of a patriotic pride.'
If not, he would have gone to school to study ancient history or Egyptology.
He's also a big Superman fan, taking inspiration from comics for his portrayal of the man of steel in the latest reboot.
