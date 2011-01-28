Meet Harry Heymann, The Foursquare Brain With A Twitter Account Dedicated To The Hilarious Things He Says

Who is Harry Heymann?



Harry is the big brain behind Foursquare engineering.

Before that, he was the last person working on Dodgeball at Google.

He wears purple shaded sunglasses and says funny things.

He is, along with Naveen Selvadurai and Dennis Crowley, the creator of the culture at Foursquare – a forefather in his 30s.

He is the behind-the-scenes grind-it-out true believer holding the thing together.

He is, rumours have it, the only one of the original three Foursquare employee who took zero money off the table during the company’s big round last year.

He can be a little grouchy in that funny way where you want to write down the best things he says.

Fortunately for us outsiders, that’s happening.

Someone at Foursquare is keeping a Twitter account called Sh*tHarryHSays.

Apparently Harry likes to get his way at Foursquare Harry on design Over the summer, Foursquare got very popular. This had Harry busy trying to keep the thing running. Foursquare headcount keeps doubling Harry, a little overwhelmed Harry, very overwhelmed Harry on music Harry on sports Harry on @ShitHarryHSays Reality bends in on itself, creating a new dimension. You can check-in on Foursquare from there.

