MEET HANNAH SIMONE: The Gorgeous Scene-Stealing Sidekick On 'New Girl'

Photo: Maxim Video

While Zooey Deschanel has captivated America with her quirkiness on the hit FOX show “New Girl,” it’s her scene-stealing sidekick Cece, played by Hannah Simone, who is getting all of the attention as the beautiful on-screen best friend.While Simone plays a model on the show, in real life, the 31-year-old of Indian, Greek and Italian descent is actually a model-turned-TV host-turned actress. And “New Girl” is her first steady acting gig.



But success isn’t rare for this Kim Kardashian look-a-like, who grew up all over the world and after studying both international relations and television/radio in college, worked for the UN before quickly landing gigs in front of the camera.

And now this “New Girl” is here to stay.

