MEET HANNAH SIMONE: The Gorgeous Scene-Stealing Sidekick On 'New Girl'

While Zooey Deschanel has captivated America with her quirkiness on the hit FOX show “New Girl,” it’s her scene-stealing sidekick Cece, played by Hannah Simone, who is getting all of the attention as the beautiful on-screen best friend.While Simone plays a model on the show, in real life, the 31-year-old of Indian, Greek and Italian descent is actually a model-turned-TV host-turned actress. And “New Girl” is her first steady acting gig.
But success isn’t rare for this Kim Kardashian look-a-like, who grew up all over the world and after studying both international relations and television/radio in college, worked for the UN before quickly landing gigs in front of the camera.
And now this “New Girl” is here to stay.
August 3, 1980: Hannah was born in London and later spent much of her childhood in Alberta, Canada. Her father originates from India and her mother is part Greek-Cypriot, part German-Italian.
1987-1990: Hannah lived in Saudi Arabia and then moved throughout Greece, India and back to Canada, attending schools in each.
1993: Hannah was living in Cyprus and working as a fashion model when, at age 13, she was featured on the cover of a leading local fashion publication.
1996: Hannah lived in New Delhi, India and attended the American Embassy school where she helped organise a benefit concert for women and children with AIDS.
1997: Hannah returned to Canada. Initially settling at White Rock, British Columbia, then the family relocated to Vancouver.
College: Hannah received a BA in International Relations from the University of British Columbia and a BA in Radio and Television Arts at Ryerson University in 2005. During her studies, she was a radio host at the campus-based CKLN-FM.
During college, Hannah worked as a researcher for a book by Lloyd Axworthy, previously a Foreign Affairs minister. After this, she moved to the UK to volunteer for a short time with the United Nations Association in London supporting the Model UN program as a human rights and refugees officer.
