Meet The 14-Year-Old Chinese Kid Who's Playing In The Masters

At 14 years old, Guan Tianlang will become the youngest-ever player at the Masters this week.



The 8th grader has an incredible individual story.

But his presence at Augusta is also an indication of the rising popularity of golf in China.

After being officially banned until 1984, courses are being built, upper-middle class people are playing, and the state is spending money on identifying young players.

China is on the edge of a golf boom, and Tianlang is at the centre of it.

