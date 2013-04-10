Meet The 14-Year-Old Chinese Kid Who's Playing In The Masters

At 14 years old, Guan Tianlang will become the youngest-ever player at the Masters this week.
The 8th grader has an incredible individual story.
But his presence at Augusta is also an indication of the rising popularity of golf in China.
After being officially banned until 1984, courses are being built, upper-middle class people are playing, and the state is spending money on identifying young players.
China is on the edge of a golf boom, and Tianlang is at the centre of it.
But the birth of China's upper-middle class has spawned a golf boom. The number of courses has gone from 40 in 1990 to 580 today
It's getting state support now too. Since golf was added to the 2016 Olympics, China has been identifying and training young players
Back home, he's an 8th-grader at the prestigious Zhixin High School, where he learned to speak English fluently
His average drive is only 250 yards, meaning he'll struggle to reach par-5s and some par-4s in two shots
Not everyone is on board with him playing, Arnold Palmer said playing at Augusta at 14-year-old could hurt him
Golf in China is in its infancy, but a homegrown star like Tianlang would do wonders for its popularity
