Google Launches "The Google Beat," A Web Video Series About What People Are Searching For

Google just launched a new weekly web video series, called The Google Beat. It covers the people and events driving popular searches online.



The series, which will run on its own dedicated YouTube channel, talks about the back stories behind spikes in search activity, as revealed by Google Trends, Google Insights, and other Google analytics tools.

Given the sorts of things people generally search for, that makes this a weekly show about entertainment news with a sprinkling of weightier current events.

Google insists that it isn’t interested in content creation. Certainly, Google-created video is still a tiny percentage of the offerings on YouTube. But Google’s original offerings keep growing.

Here’s the debut episode of The Google Beat:



