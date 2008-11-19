Meet Goldman's Magnanimous Seven

Lloyd Blankfein and six other top execs at Goldman Sachs have decided to forgo their bonuses this year in light of the current financial meltdown. So what do we know about these seven bankers?



We might not be able to tell you who likes long walks on the beach or candlelit dinners—yet. But follow the link to some other vital details, courtesy of The Daily Beast.

