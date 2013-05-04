Meet Goldencents, Rick Pitino's Horse That Will Try To Make History At The Kentucky Derby

When the horses break from the gates on Saturday for the 139th Kentucky Derby, Goldencents will draw more interest than usual from casual sports fans, thanks to the name of one of his owners: Rick Pitino.
It has been a heck of a few months for Pitino. After coaching Louisville to the men’s basketball national championship, learning that he will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and celebrating his son’s new job as head coach at Minnesota, Pitino now has his sights set on winning horse racing’s most famous race.
But Pitino isn’t the only interesting aspect of Goldencents. From his pedigree, to his jockey and his quirky trainer, there is plenty to like about the thoroughbred.
Goldencents was purchased at auction for just $62,000. He has already earned $1.25 million in race purses.
One of those wins was the Santa Anita Derby earlier this year. The win punched Goldencents' ticket for the Kentucky Derby (horse no. 5)
Goldencents was sired by Into Mischief, who is the great-great-great-grandson of Secretariat, who won the 1973 triple crown
Into Mischief is also the great-grandson of Affirmed, who is the last horse to win the Triple Crown (1978)
Doug O'Neill is Goldencents' trainer. And he is trying to become just the seventh trainer to win the Kentucky Derby in back-to-back years after training I'll Have Another last year
Doug O'Neill is also a bit of a goofball as he showed during this recent segment on 'The Dan Patrick Show'
Goldencents' jockey, Kevin Krigger, is the only black jockey to ever win the Santa Anita Derby and he is trying to become the first to win the Kentucky Derby since 1902
Kevin Krigger is from the U.S. Virgin Islands. He has 25 wins this year in 170 races, and his horses have won $17.9 million in his career.
While Goldencents is the third favourite at 5-1 odds, he won't be a good value bet since many people will bet on the horse just because of Pitino's name, making the odds lower than they should be
