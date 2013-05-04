Meet Goldencents, Rick Pitino's Horse That Will Try To Make History At The Kentucky Derby

When the horses break from the gates on Saturday for the 139th Kentucky Derby, Goldencents will draw more interest than usual from casual sports fans, thanks to the name of one of his owners: Rick Pitino.



It has been a heck of a few months for Pitino. After coaching Louisville to the men’s basketball national championship, learning that he will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and celebrating his son’s new job as head coach at Minnesota, Pitino now has his sights set on winning horse racing’s most famous race.

But Pitino isn’t the only interesting aspect of Goldencents. From his pedigree, to his jockey and his quirky trainer, there is plenty to like about the thoroughbred.

