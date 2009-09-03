Lloyd Blankfein Is The King Of The World

Lloyd Blankfein has knocked Russian leader Vladimir Putin from the number one spot on Vanity Fair’s “New Establishment” list.

The mag is clearly enamoured with Goldman’s chief, saying that “Wall Street’s most watched and talked-about erstwhile investment bank took just seven months to shake the government off its back—it repaid its tarp funds ($10 billion) in June—and return to doing what it does best: making money.”

Ok, hm. But then why is media-loved Jamie Dimon way down at number 9, which sandwiches him just after Brangelina and just before LVMH’s Bernard Arnault?

VF however says that Jamie “has emerged as one of the most powerful bankers in the country, if not the world.” So maybe that will make up for his lower ranking.

Totally falling out of favour this year are the private equity and hedge fund guys. As the New York Times notes, Steve Schwarzman, Blackstone Group CEO, had already been bumped from the list last year. Now KKR’s Henry Kravis is off the roster as well. Same goes for Steve Cohen of SAC Capital and John Paulson of Paulson & Co.

New entrants include Paul Krugman (cause, you know, Nobel Prize,) Glenn Beck (cause, he jokes and cries on air) and Meredith Withney (cause, well, you know.)



