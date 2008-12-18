Meet Fairfield Greenwich's Best Assets: The Fabulous Noel Sisters

Meet the fabulous Noel sisters: Five sisters, all gorgeous, well-educated, well-married, with mostly foreign husbands all working for daddy Walter Noel‘s Fairfield Greenwich, better known as the firm that lost $7.5 billion— over half their assets—because they channelled that money into Madoff’s fund.



In recent years these ladies were covered in fawning spreads in Vanity Fair (pictured) and Town & Country. Enough to make a socialite die from envy. What’s going to happen to them now?

Stay tuned.

In the meantime, enjoy this slideshow from New York of the ladies and their toned yoga arms.

Image via New York.

