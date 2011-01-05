Meet Facebook's (Soon-To-Be) Billionaires

DST, Goldman Sachs, and Goldman Sachs clients are in the process of buying $2 billion worth of Facebook stock at a $50 billion valuation. That’s up more than double from the last time we did a story like this – only in May.



The $50 billion valuation means lots of Facebook employees, ex-employees, investors and other stakeholders are, on paper, wealthy enough that their children and their children’s children will never have to work.

And when Facebook inevitibly IPOs (perhaps at the SEC’s behest) sometime in 2011 or 2012, that paper wealth is going turn into spendable cash.

Hello, yachts and huge houses!

But who at Facebook owns how much stock?

