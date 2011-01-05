Meet Facebook's (Soon-To-Be) Billionaires

Nicholas Carlson
Dustin Moskovitz

DST, Goldman Sachs, and Goldman Sachs clients are in the process of buying $2 billion worth of Facebook stock at a $50 billion valuation. That’s up more than double from the last time we did a story like this – only in May.

The $50 billion valuation means lots of Facebook employees, ex-employees, investors and other stakeholders are, on paper, wealthy enough that their children and their children’s children will never have to work.

And when Facebook inevitibly IPOs (perhaps at the SEC’s behest) sometime in 2011 or 2012, that paper wealth is going turn into spendable cash.

Hello, yachts and huge houses!

But who at Facebook owns how much stock?

Mark Zuckerberg owns 24% of Facebook, worth $12 billion.

Accel Partners owns around 8% of Facebook, worth $4 billion

Digital Sky Technologies owns more than 10% of Facebook, worth at least $5 billion

Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz, no longer with the company, owns 6%, worth $3 billion

Eduardo Saverin, a Facebook cofounder who once sued the company, owns 5%, worth $2.5 billion

Former Facebook president Sean Parker, fired over a drug arrest, owns 4 per cent, worth $2 billion

Facebook's first outside investor, Peter Thiel, owns 3%, worth $1.5 billion

Greylock Partners has ~1.5%, worth $750 million

Meritech Capital Ventures owns ~1.5%, worth $750 million

Microsoft owns 1.3% of Facebook, worth $650 million

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing owns .75% of Facebook, worth $375 million

Giant ad agency Interpublic Group owns just less than .5%, worth $250 million

Early employees Adam D'Angelo, Matt Cohler, Jeff Rothschild, Chris Hughes and Owen Van Natta own less than 1%

Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman, Facebook angel investors, and owners of an important social networking patent, own a chunk of Facebook stock

Western Technology Investments, which loaned Facebook $3.6 million during its early days, also bought $25,000 worth of equity in its first funding round

Facebook employees and investors coming in through secondary markets own the rest

