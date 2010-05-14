Meet Facebook's (Soon-To-Be) Billionaires

No longer involved with the company, Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin owns a whopping 5% of Facebook

Update: In the 7 or so months since we first published this story, Facebook’s market cap has more than doubled, and reached $50 billion.Click here for an updated the list of Facebook’s billionaires and soon-to-be billionaires >>





Earlier: Last we looked at the private markets where Facebook stock is traded, the company had an implied valuation of well over $22 billion.

That means lots of Facebook employees, ex-employees, investors and other stakeholders are, on paper, wealthy enough that their children and their children’s children will never have to work.

And when Facebook finally IPOs sometime in 2011 or 2012, that paper wealth is going turn into spendable cash.

Hello, yachts and huge houses!

But who at Facebook owns how much stock?

In his upcoming, brilliantly-reported, must-have-if-you-care-about-business book, The Facebook Effect, Fortune editor David Kirkpatrick solves the mystery.

