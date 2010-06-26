Meet Facebook's New DC Schmoozer

Facebook made Washington insider Marne Levine it’s first vice president of global public policy yesterday.
Till then, Marne worked as the chief-of-staff for National Economic Council head Larry Summers.
# She donated $4,600 to presidential campaigns in 2008 – $2,300 to Hilary Clinton and $2,300 to Barack Obama
During the Clinton Administration, she worked at the Treasury Department as deputy assistant secretary for banking and finance in the office of legislative affairs and public liaison.
