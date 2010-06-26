Meet Facebook's New DC Schmoozer

Nicholas Carlson
Marne Levine

Facebook made Washington insider Marne Levine it’s first vice president of global public policy yesterday.

Till then, Marne worked as the chief-of-staff for National Economic Council head Larry Summers.

According to RealClearPolitics, she has a 3 1/2-year-old and a 9-month-old.

# She donated $4,600 to presidential campaigns in 2008 – $2,300 to Hilary Clinton and $2,300 to Barack Obama

She used to be director of product management at Steve Case's startup Revolution Money.

During the Clinton Administration, she worked at the Treasury Department as deputy assistant secretary for banking and finance in the office of legislative affairs and public liaison.

She graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

She has an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

She goes out on the town! Here's a pic from society magazine Washington Life…

…and another from Washington Life

