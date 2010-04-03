This Sandwich Is Good, But Getting Bought By Facebook Is Better!

Divvyshot founder Sam Odio

Photo: Sam Odio

Facebook just acquired photo-sharing startup called Divvyshot for an undisclosed sum. Divvyshot was a Y-combinator-backed startup.Founder Sam Odio, developer Paul Carduner, and designer Michael Yuan, will join Facebook’s engineering team and focus on Facebook Photos. Divvyshot.com will shutter in 6 weeks.



So yes, this is a classic aqui-hire. If you’d like to know what kind of people Facebook is hiring, check out these links:

Sam Odio

Paul Carduner

Michael Yuan

Divvyshot’s specialty is helping multiple users create single photo-albums around single events.

In typical startup-y language, Divvyshot describes itself as the soultion to “photo sharing, especially among groups of friends and family members. We’re doing this with effortlessly simple products that are a pleasure to use.”

Here’s a video demonstration:



Divvyshot sneak peek from Sam O on Vimeo.

