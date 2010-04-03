This Sandwich Is Good, But Getting Bought By Facebook Is Better!

Photo: Sam Odio
Facebook just acquired photo-sharing startup called Divvyshot for an undisclosed sum. Divvyshot was a Y-combinator-backed startup.Founder Sam Odio, developer Paul Carduner, and designer Michael Yuan, will join Facebook’s engineering team and focus on Facebook Photos. Divvyshot.com will shutter in 6 weeks.
So yes, this is a classic aqui-hire. If you’d like to know what kind of people Facebook is hiring, check out these links:
- Sam Odio
- Paul Carduner
- Michael Yuan
Divvyshot’s specialty is helping multiple users create single photo-albums around single events.
In typical startup-y language, Divvyshot describes itself as the soultion to “photo sharing, especially among groups of friends and family members. We’re doing this with effortlessly simple products that are a pleasure to use.”
Here’s a video demonstration:
Divvyshot sneak peek from Sam O on Vimeo.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.