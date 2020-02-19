Meet Melbourne movers and money makers, including the founders of Fable, She's On The Money and Linktree – all at Selfish Saturday this weekend

Victoria Devine, the founder of She’s On The Money

If you’ve been thinking about starting your own business or wondering how to tap into the trend of the moment to make your next million, Jenni Ryall, head of editorial for Business Insider Australia, will be speaking to three of Melbourne’s most successful movers and money makers this Saturday to help you find out.

Fable’s mushroom extraordinaire Jim Fuller knows how to turn a obsession into an on-trend business, Linktree’s Alex Zacarria understands the pressure of handling the moment your company gets noticed by the right people and explodes overnight, and Victoria Devine, the brain behind She’s On The Money, knows a thing or two hundred about empowering women to take control of their financial future and growing her own extraordinary business in the process.

Buy your tickets to Selfish Saturday here.

Instant Crush Fable’s Jim Fuller.

On Saturday, 22 February in Melbourne, Pedestrian Group will be taking over Melbourne’s The Timber Yard for Selfish Saturday, a festival focused on self-care and not feeling guilty about taking some time for yourself. You can see these three savvy, boundary-pushing entrepreneurs chatting to Business Insider Australia live at 10.30am.

If you’re in Melbourne this weekend, it’s not too late to grab tickets. Head over to EventBrite to grab your tickets now.

Business Insider Australia’s Jenni Ryall will chat to three of Melbourne’s business stars.

But, don’t be mistaken, this isn’t a conference – it’s a festival of no-guilt goodness and self care from the Pedestrian Group.

On top of the Business Insider Australia panel, you can learn how to manifest great things in your life with influencer and renowned DJ Flex Mami, get skilled up on mindful boozing with The House of Angostura, go deep on sustainability and climate change with environmentalist and presenter, Laura Wells, and hear from social media star, Alex Hayes, about the toll social media takes on mental health.

If that’s not enough, you can go deep into the self love theme, with lessons on sex and dating, fuel up at the food trucks and engage in a heated and hilarious battle of gender with the Big Gay Debate.

Buy your tickets to Selfish Saturday here.

Alex (left) and Anthony Zaccaria, the founders of Linktree.

Expect music and bars, as well as 8 cocktails and a gift bag worth over $100 – all included with your ticket – to keep you feeling the (selfish) love throughout the day. It’s an 18+ event.

Buy your tickets to Selfish Saturday here. Take some time for yourself this Saturday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.