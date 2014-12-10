Meet F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo In Melbourne Today

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo

Formula 1 fans in Melbourne have the chance to meet one of the fastest men in the world on Wednesday, December 10, when Australian F1 rising star Daniel Ricciardo, from Infiniti Red Bull Racing comes home for a special meet-and-greet with fans.

The free public event, put on by race sponsor Infiniti Cars Australia, is at Melbourne Emporium, 287 Lonsdale Street, today, from 12.30pm. No booking is required.

Ricciardo, now based in Monaco, will answer questions from fans about his Formula 1 career in his first return to Melbourne since he was controversially disqualified Melbourne Grand Prix after he finished second in his debut for Infiniti Red Bull R, having stepped up to replace fellow Australia Mark Webber.

The 25-year-old from Perth credits that setback as the inspiration for an extraordinary year, which saw him take three Grand Prix wins against some of the toughest competition in years and silence any doubters. He finished 2014 in third place on the driver’s championship and is now being talked about as the best driver in Formula 1.

This year, he became just the fourth Australian to win an F1 Grand Prix, following in the footsteps of as Sir Jack Brabham, Alan Jones and Mark Webber.

The start of the 2015 season, with the return of the Melbourne race, is now less than 100 days away.

