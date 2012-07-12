Meet Erin Andrews' New Replacements On ESPN

Samantha Steele at the National Spelling Bee

Photo: Getty Images

When Erin Andrews left for Fox Sports last week, the first thing on everyone’s mind was: who’s going to replace Andrews in her Gameday and night sideline reporter spots?The Big Lead is reporting that Samantha Steele (right) will replace Andrews in her College Football Gameday spot, and Heather Cox (below) will replace Andrews’ sideline spot on ABC’s Saturday night game of the week.



Jason McIntyre at The Big Lead says the announcements are expected to be made next week.

Steele and Cox are both currently sideline reporters for ESPN.

Photo: Getty Images

