Meet Eddy, the smartphone app which will help reduce your electricity bill

Using Eddy on an iPad. Image: CSIRO

You’ll soon be able to use your smartphones to track home electricity usage in real-time and remotely switch on and off appliances.

The technology, known as Eddy, was developed by Australia’s peak science body, the CSIRO, and is being commercialised by Australian company HabiDapt which is trialling it in Perth and regional Queensland.

Eddy keeps track of electricity use, collects and analyses the data and makes recommendations to help save money.

It also allows users to remotely control major appliances such as air conditioners, hot water systems and pool pumps.

“This unique tool is all about giving people more control over their energy and helping them to save money,” says CSIRO Research Leader Glenn Platt. “The tool really highlights how easy it is for people to make big savings on their energy bill without impacting on their lifestyle.”

The technology was developed at CSIRO’s energy centre at Newcastle.

The system uses cloud-based software and mini smart meters which look just like circuit breakers found in a home meter box.

HabiDapt CEO Stephen Kubicki says Eddy lets people participate in the energy market by reducing peak demand in ways that have only until now been available to large-scale commercial consumers.

HabiDapt is trialling the technology in homes with solar panel systems in Perth and is also rolling the system out with Ergon Energy in Townsville.

Watch the system at work:

