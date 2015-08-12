Forget Ivanka -- here's the Trump daughter nobody's talking about

Meet Tiffany Trump, the under-wraps daughter of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump. The 22-year-old does what many young and wealthy people do — she takes trips to the Hamptons, snaps instagram pictures for her 32,000 followers, and loves and supports her dad unconditionally.

