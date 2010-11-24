Meet SAC Alums And Diamondback Managers: Lawrence Sapanski And Richard Schimel

Richard Schimel.

Meet Lawrence Sapanski and Richard Schimel.After leaving SAC Capital in 2005, they co-founded DiamondBack Capital, one of the hegde funds embroiled in the huge insider trading investigation the Feds are pursuing right now.



They didn’t move far; the firm’s office in Connecticut is less than 15 miles from Cohen’s headquarters.

And we have a feeling they’re not going to be enjoying the mass of attention they’re getting at the moment.

Obviously no-one wants to be at the centre of an insider trading probe, but these guys are super private.

Unlike the CEO of Level Global, David Zanek – whose firm also got raided by the FBI yesterday and who is also a Steve Cohen protege – DiamondBack’s chiefs are not highly visible players on the Wall Street social scene.

We couldn’t even find a photo of Larry Sapanski.

But despite their best efforts, we did manage to find a few details on both men. Turns out they’re like two peas in a pod.

Richard Schimel first worked for Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, and later, he was with SAC Capital for more than five years as a portfolio manager.

He is the President of a children’s charity called A Little Hope, which was established by a Wall Street friend in response to 9/11 (one of the charity’s founders, Whitney Michaels, worked for Cantor Fitzgerald).

Lawrence Sapanski also worked for Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank and later, SAC Capital, where he was a portfolio manager.

He is a regular contributor to the Republican National Committee, and he donated to Bush and Cheney in 2004.

Sapanski graduated in 1981 from St. John’s University, where, we believe he met his wife, considering she also earned a degree there the same year.

Another fun detail: he obviously likes music and gardening, because he and his wife sponsor the Berklee City Music Program in Boston and the New Canaan Nature centre. They have also supported Schimel’s charity.

