Gawker Names The Porn-Surfing SEC Supervisor Extraordinaire, And Says He's Still On The Job

Remember the guy working for the SEC who got fired for surfing the web and checking out a bunch of tranny porn websites while at work? Of course you do.

Gawker is now reporting that the man behind the screen is still at the SEC’s LA office and still collecting a nice salary.



Gawker: [David] Ito, according to an SEC insider, is the SEC supervisor at the centre of a redacted inspector general report into “misuse of government computer resources and official time” late last year in which he admitted to attempting to view sites like www.fuck-my-wife.com and analsins.com from his Los Angeles office more than 1,800 times over a 17-day period. Though the inspector general’s report called Ito’s porn obsession a “serious matter” that “could have discredited the SEC” and recommended “disciplinary action up to and including dismissal,” the insider says Ito still has his job and hasn’t been disciplined in any outwardly evident way. In fact, Ito has held on to the promotion he received just before the investigation into his workplace porn habits began.

“Maybe they quietly suspended him for a few days,” the source says. “But he kept his job.” And Ito’s own boss, Los Angeles Regional Director Rosalind Tyler, told staffers that viewing pornography at work was “not a big deal” after stories about the SEC’s porn problem first surfaced. “It happens all the time,” Tyson said at a staff meeting, according to a source who was familiar with what was said at the meeting. “It goes on nationwide. It’s not a big deal, and we’re really happy with the way we’ve handled it.”

