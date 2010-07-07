Google CEO Eric Schmidt Has A Sketchy-Sounding Business Partner

Photo: AP

TomorrowVentures is a seed and early-stage venture firm widely reported to be an investment vehicle for Google CEO Eric Schmidt.The name officially associated with TomorrowVentures is that of managing partner Court Coursey.



You care, because word from peHUB is that Court might be something of a sketchy guy.

Some highlights from their story:

Court sold one of his first startups, Certifiedemail, to WebMD. He quit WebMD after just two months, citing “intolerable and oppressive working conditions.” WebMD said he spent his time there flying around the world first class and racking up expenses.

WebMD later sued Court, alleging that he had falsified financial documents that informed the company’s decision to acquire Certifiedemail. It is unclear how the lawsuit was resolved.

Later in his career, Court took a $2 million investment from Michael Jackson for a failed entertainment startup.

He then signed on to provide the King of Pop financial advice for $60,000 per month. Court was fired two months later, and sued MJ for $25 million. Again, it is unclear how the lawsuit was settled.

There are no smoking guns in the story, and it’s completely possible that Court did nothing wrong in either case. But one would expect a high profile CEO like Eric to choose entirely uncontroversial business partners. That’s not Court Coursey.

