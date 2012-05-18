MEET COBIE SMULDERS: smouldering Hot TV Star Taking Over The Big Screen In 'Avengers'

Getty
While most people know Cobie Smulders from her role as the hilarious news anchor on “How I Met Your Mother,” the 30-year-old actress is blowing up the big screen this month as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in “The Avengers.But besides dominating both the big and small screens, this Canadian-born hockey fan is a mother to a three-year-old girl and is engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Taran Killam.
And other than the fact that her real name is Jacoba Francisca Maria Smulders after her father’s favourite aunt, there’s still a ton you don’t know about Cobie.
15 things, to be exact.
1983: Cobie was born April 3, 1982 in Vancouver, Canada. When she was younger she aspired to be a marine biologist but later discovered her true calling—modelling and acting.
2000: Cobie graduated from Lord Byng Secondary School in Vancouver, Canada. She was voted 'Most Respected' during her senior year in high school. Soon after graduation, she was scouted by a modelling agency.
2001: Cobie modelled for a few years after graduating but 'kind of hated it.' She later added that her modelling career initially made her hesitant to venture into acting.
2002: Cobie was only 19 years old when she appeared in the show 'Special Unit 2.' She played 'Zoe,' Nick's serious girlfriend.
2003: Cobie's breakout role as Juliet Droil in ABC's 'Veritas: the Quest' launched her onto the Hollywood radar.
2003: Cobie starred as 'Sarah Webb' in the short lived show, 'Tru Calling.' Also starring Eliza Dushku, Cobie played the girlfriend of Tru's brother.
2004: Nabbing a role on the CW hit 'Smallville,' Cobie made a one-episode appearance as 'Shannon Bell.'
2005: Cobie landed a permanent role on the CBS hit show 'How I Met Your Mother.' Her character? Robyn Scherbatzky, a Canadian reporter working for a New York news source.
On HIMYM, Robin has a secret past as Canadian pop star 'Robin Sparkles.' Singer Nicole Scherzinger makes a guest appearance as her co-star, 'Jessica Glitter.'
2011: Cobie is a diehard Canucks fan. Her HIMYM character Robyn even dressed up as a Canucks hockey player on a Halloween episode.
2012: Cobie is engaged to SNL actor Taran Killam. The couple have a 3-year old girl together, Shaelyn Cado. Cobie and Taram plan to tie the knot in September of this year. Maybe the wedding will be in Vancouver?
