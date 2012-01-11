Meet Chris Pratt, 'Parks And Rec' Funnyman Turned Oscar-Worthy Actor

In the past 12 years, actor Chris Pratt has worked himself up from a Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. waiter to starring alongside Brad Pitt in this year’s critically acclaimed, based-on-real-life drama, “Moneyball.”



Somewhere in between that time frame, Pratt, 32, managed to charm audiences as Andy, the loveable dimwit on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and put a ring on one of Hollywod’s hottest funnyladies, Anna Faris.

After a series of forgettable past appearances on teen TV series’ such as “The O.C.” and “Everwood,” 2012 has Pratt starring in a handful of big budget films; he even just signed on as a lead role in Oscar-winning director Katheryn Bigelow‘s highly anticipated follow-up to “The Hurt Locker,” an untitled Bin Laden film.

If only Bubba Gump could see him now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.