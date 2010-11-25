Meet Chris Christie, The GOP's Newest Media Star

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is a name that gets bandied about in some corners as a possible GOP presidential hopeful in 2012 (even though he has repeatedly denied it is a possibility). Not the least because of Sarah Palin‘s high unfavorables and Mitt Romney‘s high…boringables.



Last night’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon certainly answered one question: if Christie ever decides to throw his hat in the ring, he has the media chops to pull it off. Also the staring chops.

Meanwhile, pay close attention to the videos below. According to the WSJ Christie may have rolled his eyes at the mention of a Sarah Palin presidency.



