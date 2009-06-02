Meet Chase Carey And His Fantastic Mustache

News Corp (NWS) chairman Rupert Murdoch wants to hire DirecTV CEO Charles G. Carey — known as Chase to friends like you and us — as his second-in-command, reports the NYT.



People thought Rupe would replace his departing right-hand-man and COO Peter Chernin with his son, James Murdoch. That looks less likely now.

DirecTV, controlled by John Malone, will hold a board meeting today to discuss Chase’s contract, which is set to expire in 2010.

Chase — who possesses a fantastic mustache, it must be said — worked his way up through the News Corp empire before going to DirecTV in 2002. He was CEO of Fox Television and co-COO of News Corp from 1996 to 2002.

