Meet Carl Icahn's Yahoo (YHOO) Board: Icahn, Frank Biondi, Mark Cuban, Seven More

Carl Icahn does have a sense of humour: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — the guy who milked Yahoo for $5.7 billion for Broadcast.com at the height of bubble 1.0 — could be among the 10 directors in charge of packing Yahoo (YHOO) up for a sale to Microsoft (MSFT), the WSJ reports.



Cuban is among the 10 directors that billionaire investor/corporate raider Icahn is proposing in his bid to unseat Yahoo’s board. Other big names: Icahn himself, partner Keith Meister, and former Viacom CEO Frank Biondi, Jr., who Icahn once nominated to chop up Time Warner (TWX). Rounding out the 10: Lucian Bebcuk, John Chapple, Adam Dell, Edward Meyer, Brian Posner and Robert Shaye.

“It is quite obvious that Microsoft’s bid of $33 per share is a superior alternative to Yahoo’s prospects on a standalone basis,” said Mr. Icahn. He went on to write that “it is irresponsible to hide behind management’s more than overly optimistic financial forecasts,” and called it “unconscionable” that the board didn’t put the offer to a shareholder vote.

“I and many of your shareholders strongly believe that a combination between Yahoo and Microsoft would form a dynamic company and more importantly would be a force strong enough to compete with” Google Inc.

