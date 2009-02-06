Meet Bruce Wasserstein's Secret Asian Bride

Update 10/14: Bruce Wasserstein has died.



—–

Yesterday Page Six reported the Lazard CEO Bruce Wasserstein had secretly been married in a ceremony a few weeks ago. The identity of his bride, his fourth wife, was shrouded in mystery. She was always described as a “much younger Asian woman.”

Now our friends at Cityfile have unwrapped the Asian conundrum. She is Angela Chao, according to a “reliable source” who spoke to Cityfile.

Six quick facts about Angela:

She’s the younger sister of Elaine Chao, who served as labour Secretary in the Bush administration.

She is…gasp…a Republican! She’s given over $60,000 in political contributions to the GOP since 2000.

Chao is 35, which isn’t quite as young as you might have expected from the “young Asian woman” tag. Although it is 26 years younger than Bruce.

Chao worked in Smith Barney’s investment banking division.

She’s an heiress. He father runs the Foremost Group, which has interests in shipping, international trade and finance. Chao works there now.

Chao graduated from Harvard Business School.

