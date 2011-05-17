Meet Boticca, The Place To Buy Luxury Accessories From Under-The-Radar Designers

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Boticca co-founders Kiyan Foroughi and Avid Larizadeh

Boticca is an interesting startup based in London that just raised $2.4 million led by ISAI, a micro-VC fund of French entrepreneurs whose managing director we interviewed recently.Boticca is a marketplace that connects buyers with under-the-radar designers who want to sell jewelry and fashion accessories in a more “upscale” site than, say, eBay or Etsy.

We spoke with Boticca’s co-founder and CEO Kiyan Foroughi about the startup’s concept and where they’re going.

Foroughi told us he got the idea for Boticca after travelling to Morocco where he met a really talented artisan making jewellery, who had to spend most of her time trekking to and from cities to sell her creations.

Foroughi “did a bunch of research and realised that there wasn’t a site out there that: 1) focused only on talented, emerging fashion accessories designers; 2) did it in a luxury retail environment; 3) gave designers the lion share of the economics (they make 75% of the retail price with us as opposed to the 30-40% that they are used to with stockists and retailers) and 4) gave them distribution and brand recognition on a truly global basis.” He and his co-founder Avid Larizadeh launched the site in October 2010.

Another thing that makes Boticca stand out is its truly global audience: one third North America, one third Europe and one third Middle East and Asia. In fact, Foroughi tells us he chose London as a base of operations because it’s in the middle of the world’s time zones and so best place to build a business that’s global from day one.

The startup now has 9 employees representing 7 nationalities and hopes to grow that fast with the new funding. Boticca, which hand-selects each designer it accepts, now has 180 of them and is adding about 20 a month.

The prospects for the business seem to be good. The store already has high selection and it does seem to tap a market that’s in need of an offering like that. Foroughi tells us the average purchase is above $160 excluding shipping, which is high for online retail, though it makes sense for luxury/fashion accessories.

So the business definitely looks promising. Let’s see what it’s like now.

Here's what the homepage looks like. Classy.

Boticca also features content, like fashion advice from a Vogue editor

You can also shop for products by which celebrities wore them; here, this necklace was on Gossip Girl

You can learn more about designers. She's from New York.

Here are her items for sale

Let's go back to the necklace and try to buy it

Checkout seems nice and easy

Boticca also has an active blog for fashion addicts

