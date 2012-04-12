CARTOONS: A Boston Biker Documents Her Daily Commute

Photo: Bikeyface.com

By day, Bekka Wright, 34, works at a Boston-area art school helping students track down internships. But it’s during her daily bike commute to and from work when she compiles ideas for the cartoons that have made her cycling blog, BikeyFace.com, a huge hit with readers.



“I come at it not from such a gear-head perspective, but more everyday lifestyle and a little bit of comedy as well,” she told Business Insider.

Each cartoon is hand-drawn and later transferred to the Web (she’s in talks to develop merchandise soon, too). The whole process takes about 20 to 30 hours per week.

“(This blog) is not about being someone who’s a student who can’t afford a car or a person who’s car broke down (who started biking),” she said. “I have that daily battle on the street and in the way I ride, I show people I am respectful and that I have a right to be there.”

