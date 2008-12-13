Meet Bernie Madoff's Accountant: David Friehling, CPA

Bernie Madoff’s accountant, the man who helped make Madoff’s $50 billion Ponzi scheme possible (whether he knew it or not), is now famous. He’s also not answering his phone anymore.
What do we know about him?
Here’s a quick Bloomberg description: Madoff’s auditor, Friehling & Horowitz, operated from a 13-by-18-foot office in Rockland County, New York. Vos had an investigator stake out the office. A call to the New City, New York, office of Friehling & Horowitz after business hours wasn’t returned.
Name: David Friehling, CPA
Firm: Friehling & Horowitz
Location: New City, NY (Rockland County)
More details:
- Cornell Alum
- Member of board of directors of Jewish Community centre of Rockland
- President Elect of Rockland Chapter of New York State Society of CPAs
- Donated to Cornell in past year (on “honour Roll” of donors)
