Meet Bernie Madoff's Accountant: David Friehling, CPA

Bernie Madoff’s accountant, the man who helped make Madoff’s $50 billion Ponzi scheme possible (whether he knew it or not), is now famous. He’s also not answering his phone anymore.



What do we know about him?

Here’s a quick Bloomberg description: Madoff’s auditor, Friehling & Horowitz, operated from a 13-by-18-foot office in Rockland County, New York. Vos had an investigator stake out the office. A call to the New City, New York, office of Friehling & Horowitz after business hours wasn’t returned.

Name: David Friehling, CPA

Firm: Friehling & Horowitz

Location: New City, NY (Rockland County)

More details:

Cornell Alum

Member of board of directors of Jewish Community centre of Rockland

President Elect of Rockland Chapter of New York State Society of CPAs

Donated to Cornell in past year (on “honour Roll” of donors)

