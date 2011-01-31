THIS IS REAL: The Tea Party Now Has An Animated 'Nonpartisan' News Program Starring An Avatar

Tea Party News Brief, according to its press release [pdf], is the nation’s first nonpartisan news service for the Tea Party movement.



It has launched a “News Brief Animated News Show” to provide “weekly policy analyses on the 112th Congress for the Tea Party Movement.”

And who is hosting this show?

Ava, the animated anchor!

Who knew Tea Party followers would soon be giving Taiwanese NMA a run for its money?

As @MaddowBlog says, this is “Truly, actually, really the strangest thing all day.”

We fervently agree.

Video of Ava’s analysis on the State of the Union is below.

[h/t Right Wing Watch]



